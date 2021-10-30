KOT describe ‘kuku Kienyeji’ ladies

Pedestrians walking along Mradi road, in Kasarani, Nairobi which has been heavily encroached on by traders and hawkers. PHOTO | AMINA WAKO

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have coined the kuku Kienyeji name for ladies who show wifely characteristics, and especially those from rural areas.

The KOT have described these Kienyeji ladies as conservative, home keepers, and submissive to name but a few of their characteristics.

This kienyeji word, in reference the ladies has been ranking high on Twitter trends with others saying that their counterparts are broilers.

The Kienyeji ladies are associated with Uganda ladies who are respectful, detailed, and keen in ensuring their husbands are properly satisfied.

KOT did not shy away from detailing their experiences with Kienyeji ladies, with others stating that ladies once scammed them while others praised the species of Kienyeji ladies.

Additionally, there were Kenyans who felt that the broilers were the to-go-to claiming it is better the devil you know than the angel you’ve come across.

I was disappointed with myself. That is the girl I wanted to marry? Kienyeji is only kienyeji on social media, kwa ground, the only difference between the cirri broilers and the village kienyeji is that whereas the broilers sit on bowls while shitting, — Author Sakwah Ongoma (@CSakwah) October 28, 2021

One thing with kienyeji babes is, they don't have self esteem issues unlike your favs. Also they respect men. — 𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐄𝐑𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐃 𝐍𝐈𝐍𝐉𝐀 (@iamjoseh_) October 28, 2021

Madem kienyeji pale family meetings wako kitchen sio kupiga mzinga na boys. — Odd (@mwetich__) October 28, 2021

Kienyeji are the blue print of what a perfect woman should be morally — dennis (@AkainuBerbaric) October 28, 2021

Men, while we are still on this kienyeji topic, marry kienyeji women. Kienyejis tend to be conservative compared to broilers. A kienyeji woman will not come home to your house at 3am drunk. A kienyeji is not likely to have a body county of 90 and relationship trauma. Be smart. — Reverend (@Wamuhu_) October 28, 2021