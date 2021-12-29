Konshens up for ‘crazy’ Kenyan performance

Jamaican dancehall artist Garfield Spencer alias Konshens has shared his excitement ahead of his Kenyan tour, which commenced on Wednesday.

The popular musician is in Kenya ahead of his eagerly anticipated New Year’s Eve concert at the Carnivore grounds.

“I am happy to be here in Kenya again. It’s all love and one thing am sure about is that this Friday it’s gonna be crazy, make sure you get your tickets. Carnivore is gonna be crazy, one more time in Kenya and big up to all my Kenyan fans, big up to NRG, you have shown me love over the years and I love Kenya from my heart,” he said in an interview at the Jomo Kenyatta International airport.

The bruk off yuh back crooner was received to a royal treatment by Mwalimu Rachel, a comedian and radio presenter, plus the event organizers who presided over his arrival.

He donned a Masaai attire, walked onto a red carpet, and was handed a bottle of champagne, whilst being entertained by dancers.

“This time around it’s gonna be epic because we’re coming in from a pandemic and lockdown. I would like to assure everyone we have put in place measures to have all our guests safe,” said Mwalimu Rachel.

Speaking about his latest album ‘Red reign’, Konshens said that of all the songs in the album he most enjoyed making the song ‘purple touch’ featuring Zimi describing it as the real dancehall.

“The song I most enjoyed making is ‘purple touch’ because it’s the real dancehall and I fight for dancehall music and I think it’s the most authentic dancehall,” he said.

He also gave his fans a hint at coming back to Kenya again saying, “Big up Kenya, thank you for loving dancehall music, I will never stop coming here.”