Konshens reassures Kenyan fans, blasts Eric Omondi

Jamaican dancehall artiste Konshens has assured his fans in Kenya that he will be performing in the country next month, as was originally planned.

After weeks of keeping his Kenyan fans in suspense, Konshens via social media officially confirmed the eventuality of his concert with two words: “Kenya nacome”.

The much-awaited concert is set to take place at the Carnivore Grounds on December 31, 2021. His show will coincide with that of fellow Jamaican star Charly Black who will be performing the same day at the Ngong Racecourse.

But Konshen’s message immediately struck the wrong chord with comedian Eric Omondi, who has lately been on the warpath with local artistes.

Omondi on Thursday posted a message on social media questioning Konshens’ planned concert on New Year’s Eve, while lamenting the ‘bad’ state of Kenyan music industry.

“Honestly are we doing this badly? Is the state of our music Industry reeeeally this bad? I really have nothing against international artistes, my heart is profusely bleeding for our industry,” Omondi captioned a poster promoting the Konshens’ event.

To this, Konshens, who currently promoting his new album titled Red Reign, responded by saying the only reason he is performing in the country is that he loves Kenya and Kenyans love him back.

“Blessings my friend. I find this very interesting. Many people are sending your words to me. Would love to sit down and hear what exactly your issue is, are you upset with international artistes for loving your country? Local artistes and promoters for not doing enough shows? Local fans for showing too much love to international artistes or not showing enough support locally? Or what?” Konshens posed.

“Nobody is broke at home waiting for Kenya to call lol, we just love your country and your people and they love us back. You should be direct with what your real issue is instead of these “Trump like” tactics. Let’s talk one day. Or maybe you’re just joking. But if your serious let’s open a line,” he went on.

This comes a day after Eric Omondi exchanged words with another Jamaican artiste Kranium for a message the comedian interpreted as a hint from the Jamaican that he is planning to tour the country soon.

This will be the third time the ‘Turn me on’ hitmaker will be performing in Kenya, with his first visit being back in 2014. On that occasion, he greatly impressed his fans with an outstanding performance.

On his second visit, the Jamaican singer gave his fans another electrifying performance which left them still yearning for more.

Last year, when Covid-19 pandemic led to the ban of social gatherings, he surprised his fans with a virtual concert that aired live on his Facebook page and YouTube account.

Konshens, whose real name is Garfield Spence, has been in the game for 15 years, undeniably earning the title ‘King of dancehall’.

His is renowned for his assured, yet effortless, diverse interests in Afrobeats, Urbano, Trap, EDM, Roots Reggae and Soca.

His upcoming 18-track fifth studio album dubbed ‘Red Reign’ is said to mark the start of a new era for the artiste.

Five albums in, Konshens has proved he can match, if not dominate any soundscape, never resorting to mimicry.