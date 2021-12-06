Koffi Olomide performs in Rwanda after Nairobi concert is cancelled

The last-minute cancellation of Koffi Olomide’s concert in Nairobi at the weekend didn’t appear to affect the Congolese musician, as he instead headed to Kigali to entertain his fans.

The singer posted a message on his Facebook page praising the beautiful Rwandan ladies after performing at a sold-out concert.

“Kigali the beautiful, Kigali the beauties, very happy to have been among you,” he wrote.

While canceling the Nairobi concert on Friday, the event promoter also explained that revelers who’d booked tickets for the show will get their refunds.

“It is by keeping with the wisdom of ensuring quality, quantity, and palatability that Aces and Light have decided to take a hiatus in the efforts to host the much-anticipated concert by the legendary Congolese musical Quartier Latin International Orchestra led by Mopao, Koffi Olomide,” explained the promoter.

Adding: “This hiatus shall enable Aces and Light to better organize our planned concerts or to ensure it meets the expectation of all music lovers amongst the Kenyan music connoisseurs.”

Olomide was scheduled for a concert at the Water Front Mall Karen on Saturday.

This is the second time in as many years that the Selfie hitmaker’s show has been cancelled at the eleventh hour.

On the other occasion, Olomide was to perform in Kakamega at the invite of area governor Wycliffe Oparanya only for the government to fail to grant him access into the country.

This coming a year after the musician was deported from the country after a video that went viral on social media appeared to show him assaulting one of his dancers at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Koffi, who has nearly 300 albums under his belt, with a string of hit songs, including Papa Plus, Andrada, Fouta Djalon, and Micko, is the founder and leader of Quartier Latin International Band.

Besides Fally Ipupa, Koffi also mentored the sensational Ferre Gola in the band.