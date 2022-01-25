Kiss FM identify Jalang’o replacement

Comedian Sande Bush, popularly known as Dr. Ofweneke has been tipped to replace radio presenter Jalang’o on the Kiss 100 morning show.

The funnyman announced on his socials on he would be co-hosting the show through the week with Jalang’o and Kamene Goro.

“🦅🦅🦅THE EAGLE🦅🦅🦅 || Tommorrow, Wed, Thursday & Friday I will be co-hosting breakfast alongside my fam @kamenegoro & @jalangoo only on @kiss100kenya || Halla then 🤗🤗🤗🤗,” shared Dr.Ofweneke.

On his first day at the station, Dr.Ofweneke shared a picture with both Kamene and Jalang’o with the caption, “ 🦅🦅🦅THE EAGLE🦅🦅🦅 || Sorry one of my legs looks longer than the other legs 🤗🤗🤗🤗 || Coming live from Lions Place @kiss100kenya on #KameneAndJalas & Ofu.”

Presenter Felix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o, is soon leaving the station to join politics having declared interest in the Langata parliamentary seat in the upcoming elections in August and Ofweneke who’s got experience on radio has been brought in earlier to ostensibly shadow him.

“Naenda kukuwa MP wa Lang’ata vijana mubadilishe kura mukuje tujenge Lang’ata mpya. Najipigia debe. I’m the next MP of Lang’ata. Mark this day, I don’t go for things I can’t get,” he said.

The Kenya Media Council and public service has also asked journalists vying for political positions to resign from their role six months to the August polls.

Jalang’o also announced last week he will return to radio if his bid to become the next Lang’ata lawmaker is not successful.