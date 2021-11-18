Kinoti sentenced to four months imprisonment for contempt of court

A Nairobi court has sentenced the Director of Criminal Investigation, George Kinoti, to four months’ imprisonment for failing to obey a court order.

The DCI boss is required to surrender to the prison authorities within seven days.

The sentences come after Kinoti defied a court order compelling him to return firearms confiscated from businessman Jimi Wanjigi.

High Court Judge Justice Anthony Mrima has further directed the Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to effect the warrants against Kinoti if he fails to surrender himself to the prison facility within the stipulated time.

The contempt of court sentence against Kinoti comes after he failed to present himself in person on Monday, September 27, 2021, in court following a summons by the judge.

In February this year, the court gave Kinoti 30 days to return Mr Wanjigi’s firearms, as had been directed on June 21, 2019 by Justice Chacha Mwita.

The confiscated firearms include one pistol (Smith and Wesson), one Glock pistol, one assault rifle (Mini Archer) attached with a laser, one Glock 19 pistol and one assault rifle (M4CQ).