King Kaka’s wife lifts lid on musician’s ailment

Nana Owiti, the wife of rapper Kennedy Ombima popularly known as King Kaka, has opened up about the emotional turmoil she went through during her husband’s illness.

She says she was unable to sleep when doctors issued a series of tests to be done on King Kaka.

Among the tests her husband underwent include that to check for cancer or a tumor.

“I look at you and I see endurance, patience, persistence, I see God. I remember when the doc suggested we do the tumour markers test. He definitely had his reasons. I mean you exhibited all the signs and that opened a whole Pandora’s Box in my head. The tests were to be done the next morning. That night I could barely sleep,” she wrote on social media.

“I lay in bed worried and doing one thing I’m always perfect at, overthinking. I woke you up in the middle of the night to kneel down and pray beside the bed. You obliged. Your knees are weak so you put a pillow under. I don’t remember crying as much as I did as I prayed…I asked God for peace in my head and in my heart and a clean bill of your health instead He answered through you… I don’t know how you slept so soundly to this day. Yaani we are testing for cancer in your body in the morning and you sleep throughout the entire night???!! I want Notes,” she went on.

The Wajinga Nyinyi hitmaker captured the attention of his fans after pictures of him having lost weight.

King Kaka explained he’s lost 33 kilogrammes but is in no pain and hopes to find a solution for his ailment soon.