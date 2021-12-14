Kim Kardashian over the law with law exam success

Kim Kardashian has finally passed the ‘baby bar’ law exam after the fourth attempt.

She’d failed the exams three times in the past two years.

While celebrating the win, the American media personality urged her fans to never give up even when they were holding on by a thread.

“You can do it!!!!! Set your mind to it and get it done because it feels so good once you get to the other side!” she added.

Kardashian, Kanye West’s ex-wife added that to be recognized as a certified attorney in California, one needed to take two bar exams with the ‘baby bar’ exam being the first with the harder pass rate.

“I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route but it was my only option and it feels so so so good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals,” she said.

Kardashian also conceded she was encouraged to pursue a law career by his late dad and details that he would have been so proud of her amidst being shocked by her choice of career.

“I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn’t pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader!”