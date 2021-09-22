Kibera woman jailed for three months for insulting her neighbour

Ms Emily Achieng when she appeared before the Kibera Law Courts. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA

A 27-year-old woman who hurled insults at her neighbour will pay a Sh10,000 fine or serve a three-month jail term for her criminal conduct.

Emily Achieng was convicted and sentenced at Kibera Law Courts after pleading guilty to charges of insulting Selina Akinyi in a manner likely to disrupt peace.

She committed the offence in Katwekera area in Kibera slums on September 9, 2021.

The accused is said to have uttered the words “go and resurrect your father from the grave so that he can tell me here he got Aids.”

The court heard how prior to the incident, Akinyi, who had been doing laundry, poured water at a drainage near their houses, an act that appeared to have provoked Achieng. An argument ensued before Achieng hurled insults at Akinyi.

However, Achieng told the court that she only responded to insults from Akinyi during the argument.