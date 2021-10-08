Join our Telegram Channel
Kibera man in trouble for stealing bicycle – VIDEO

By Joseph Ndunda October 8th, 2021 1 min read

A man who borrowed a juvenile’s Sh12,000 bicycle and sold it for Sh1000 pleaded guilty to theft charges and pleaded for help to recover the bike.

Isaac Oyoro Muchie admitted he stole the bike on October 2 in Kangemi, Nairobi.

He also confessed to selling it for Sh1000.

At Kibera law courts, Muchie claimed he sought police help to recover the bike without success.

Muchie found the minor enjoying a ride outside his parents’ compound and borrowed to try it.

He went for a ride and returned it then borrowed it for the second time and disappeared completely only to be seen the next day.

Asked about the bike by the minor who saw him in the neighbourhood, he admitted to having sold it and ran away.

At the court, Muchie said he needed help to pay the Sh1000 to be able to recover the bike.

He was freed on a bond of Sh20,000 with an alternative cash bail of similar amount.

The case will be mentioned on October 28.

 

