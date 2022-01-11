Kibera man denies stealing shoe brushes

A man accused of shoplifting six pairs of plastic open shoes and four brushes at a shop in Kibangare slums in Nairobi pleaded guilty to theft charges but then had a change of heart and denied them.

At Kibera law courts, Simon Maigwa admitted he stole the items but denied the count of handling stolen property and facts of the case prompting senior principal magistrate Derrick Kutto to enter a plea of not guilty for him.

Maingwa wanted to explain what happened but was cut short to await the hearing date.

The court heard that the shop owner Patrick Kioko Chaka was in his shop when he saw Maingwa standing outside while surveying the commodities at the shop.

After surveying for about 10 minutes and assuming no one was seeing him, Maingwa took the items worth Sh2000 and went away.

Chaka followed him and stopped him but he started running away prompting Chaka to give chase.

The suspect dropped the shoes but was traced and caught with the two hard brushes and two soft brushes.

After denying the facts of the case, Maingwa was released on a Sh10,000 bond and an alternative cash bail of similar amount.

The case will be mentioned on January 26 to fix a hearing date.