Kibera man charged with stealing mum’s sufurias

John Kibera at the Kibera Law Courts. He was charged with stealing his mother's kitchenware. PHOTO: Joseph Ndunda

A man was arraigned before a Kibera court and charged with stealing his mother’s four sufurias, a gas cylinder and a rechargeable lamp.

John Kibera was accused of stealing the items worth Sh8000 the property of Eunice Wangare in Mutego market in Dagoretti, Nairobi on January 23.

Kibera had been left in the house as his mother went for some shopping.

When she returned, Kibera was not in the house and the items were missing.

Upon asking her neighbours, she was informed that Kibera was seen leaving the house with some items inside a sack.

She reported him to Mutuini police station and Kibera was traced and arrested. He led cops to where he had sold the 6kg gas cylinder and it was recovered.

The other items were not recovered.

In court, Kibera denied the charges. He was released on a cash bail of Sh10,000.

The matter will be mentioned on February 9.