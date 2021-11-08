Kibera court fines TUK students for being in possession of weed

Andrew Wambui and Brando Mwenda at the Kibera Law Courts. They admitted to being in possession of bhang and were each fined Sh5000. PHOTO: COURTESY

Two Technical University of Kenya students have each been slapped with an Sh5000 by a Kibera court for being in possession of bhang in contravention of the narcotic drugs control Act.

In default, Andrew Ndung’u Wambui and Brando Mwiti Mwenda will each serve a two months jail term.

The duo was handed the penalty by senior principal magistrate Derrick Kutto after pleading guilty to the charges contrary to section 3 of the narcotics drugs and psychotropic substances Act of 1994.

The court heard that police officers on patrol met the duo along Kipande road in Ngara area, Nairobi, and stopped them because they looked suspicious.

The two attempted to flee by foot but the cops gave chase and arrested them.

Upon search, they were found with five rolls of bhang each with a street value of Sh500.

They claimed to have had the weed for their own consumption.