Khaligraph Jones, Amber Ray to grace Next Highlander fete

Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones performs during the NRGWave Festival in Mombasa on December 29, 2019 at Mombasa Sports Club. PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI

Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones performs during the NRGWave Festival in Mombasa on December 29, 2019 at Mombasa Sports Club. PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI

Rapper Khaligraph Jones and socialite Amber Ray are set to grace the finale of William Lawson’s Next Highlander that concludes on December 11, at the Impala Grounds.

The search for the next highlander will bring together 50 finalists who will battle it out for the title of Kenya’s Next Highlander, with the winner walking away with a cash prize of Sh500,000 and an epic adventure worth Sh500,000.

William Lawson’s has been on the hunt to find the boldest, most rugged, unconventional man or woman, who defies the norm and lives life on his or her own terms.

The event will feature many unconventional activities where spectators will get a chance to showcase their highlander attitude and win instant prizes.

The activities will include an axe shave, caber toss, barreling, arm wrestling, hanging game, hook game and more.

Fans will also get to party with comedian Flaqo, Eric Omondi, and Amber Ray as they cheer on their favourite contenders to win.

After the conclusion of the event, rapper Khaligraph Jones will kick off the after-party with a live performance.

Over 3,000 Kenyans have registered, and are ready to take on the challenge for a chance to be named Kenya’s Next Highlander.

The company held grueling pre-qualifier events at various outlets over the last two months to find the boldest highlanders who dare to take up the final challenge.

Bacardi region manager for East Africa Paul Maina said that they have been searching for Kenya’s Next Highlander, someone bold but not arrogant, daring but not anarchic, challenging them to show their grit for a shot at the title.

“William Lawson’s believes in living life on your terms. We found many Kenyans who defy the norm and make their own rules, who took up the challenge,” he said.

The event will begin at 12 noon and run till late.