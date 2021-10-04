Kenyatta family mentioned in offshore dealings

President Uhuru Kenyatta, First Lady Margret Kenyatta and Former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta during a family thanksgiving mass held on December 18, 2016 at St Gabriel Catholic Church in Gatundu. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his immediate family have secretly stored huge sums of money outside the country.

A huge leak of financial papers – dubbed Pandora Papers – claims the Head of State and six of his family members have links to about a dozen offshore companies.

The said investments including a company with stocks and bonds worth about Sh3.2 billion.

It was discovered from the archives of 14 law firms and service providers in Panama and the British Virgin Islands (BVI) and other tax havens which were made public by an investigation by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), Finance Uncovered, Finance Uncovered, Africa Uncensored, and other news organizations.

Among those named is the President’s 88-year old mother Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

The first family is known to be among the richest in the country and Africa, with vast interests in farming, dairy, real estate, banking, and media.

Despite media reports linking some of the wealth to questionable dealings with the government, President Kenyatta has consistently stressed that his family’s wealth can be accounted for.

Other leaders named in the Pandora Papers include the King of Jordan Abdullah II, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, Gabon’s President Ali Bongo Ondimba, and President of Congo-Brazzaville Denis Sassou-Nguesso.