Kenya’s first female marine pilot promoted

Kenya’s first female marine pilot, Elizabeth Wakesho Marami, has been promoted to the position of 1st officer. The announcement was made on Sunday by Captain Kate McCue. Marami was among three other mariners promoted during the ceremony.

Marami has been promoted from 2nd Officer to 1st Officer of Celebrity Edge, a ship operated by Celebrity Cruises.

“The gold standard of success! The only thing sweeter than a promotion is… 3!!! Congratulations to our new 1st Officer @sea_is_mary , 1st Officer @lizmarami , & 2nd Officer @iamcalvinnotklein !!! Wishing you fair winds, following seas, always & I hope you know how grateful I am for the immeasurable pride you have given us!” Captain McCue posted on Instagram while congratulating all three officers.

A first officer is tasked with keeping tabs on what happens in the ship and report directly to the Captain.

Marami will be in charge of the bridge during her watch and ensure that all bridge operations and navigational equipment are functioning properly.

It will also be her duty to ensure that the ship’s operations meet the standards for safety, security and environment and that all indicator panels and alarms are constantly being watched.

This is not her only first. In March 2020, she made history as part of the first-ever all-female team that set sail.

Marami, who was born and bred in Mombasa, went to Mama Ngina Girls High School, where she scored an A-minus in her KCSE exam.

She was placed to pursue law in Kenya but opted to pursue Nautical Technology after she landed a scholarship to venture into the field in Egypt, where she graduated with First Class Honours in 2015 from the Arab Maritime Academy.