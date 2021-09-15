Kenyans share frustrations over increased fuel prices

Customer attendant at Rubis Petroleum Station on Koinange Street in Nairobi on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 serving a client. Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) is expected to review the prices of Super Petrol, Diesel and kerosene today. PHOTO: Dennis Onsongo

Customer attendant at Rubis Petroleum Station on Koinange Street in Nairobi on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 serving a client. Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) is expected to review the prices of Super Petrol, Diesel and kerosene today. PHOTO: Dennis Onsongo

Kenyans have shared their frustration in the wake of a significant increase in the cost of petrol.

The price of this precious commodity hit an all-time high in the country in the wake of an announcement by the Energy Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

Via a statement, EPRA announced a litre super petrol would increase by Sh7.58.

Similarly, the cost of diesel has increased Sh7.94 for a litre of diesel, while that of Kerosene has rocketed by Sh12.97.

Thus, Super Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene will now retail at Sh134.72, Sh115.60, and Sh110.82 per litre, respectively, in Nairobi.

These increased prices could imply that Kenyans will have to dig deeper in their pockets as the cost of electricity, public transport, foodstuff, among many other things, could also increase.

With the economy on the recovery path following a battering caused by Covid-19 more Kenyans are set to feel the pinch.

With the upward surge of Fuel prices..doesn’t matter if you own a car or not..it means fare..food..livelihood all goes up..which in turn means dig deeper into your pockets..Everyone has to feel the pinch — Churchill (@MwalimChurchill) September 15, 2021

H.E on a campaign trail.

Notice the fuel price Ksh. 67.20#FuelPrices pic.twitter.com/AXeS42qPzI — Joe (@kilembwa) September 15, 2021

Water 💧 is going to go up, fuel ⛽️ has gone up like crazy, electricity definitely is up, fare is up this morn, food stuffs have gone up. Manufacturing is up already.

Public transport doesn’t work & the private car has no fuel & no money for parking.We are in pain #FuelPrices pic.twitter.com/bfzlaSdgFt — SokoAnalyst (@SokoAnalyst) September 15, 2021

The new #FuelPrices is a total burden to mwananchi, this means the cooking gas is expected to shoot up now that the petrol price has also increased, are we making Kenya a conducive environment for everyone or we are increasing the gap between the rich and the poor@EPRA_Ke — Dr.Wasike W. Walubengo (@wwwasike) September 15, 2021

Where did we ever go wrong😭😭😭. The president said we are losing KES 2B every day to graft. That's half our budget. Year the harsh economic times and oppression is still killing us. #FuelPrices pic.twitter.com/zZCxeRPSvR — Peter Shujaa (@PitaShujaa) September 14, 2021

This government has to take everything from us. Even as we undergo tough times over the pandemic, they shamelessly continue shafting us!! Fuel at Ksh.135????? Si tujitolee turushe mawe watuskize?? #FuelPrices pic.twitter.com/GGM9RISCg8 — Newton Mutuma (@NewtonMutuma9) September 15, 2021