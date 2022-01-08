Kenyans set to pay less for electricity

Electricity consumers queue to pay electricity bills at the Kenya Power offices in Nakuru. FILE PHOTO | NATION

Kenyans are set to pay less for electricity effective immediately.

This after the government, via the Ministry of Energy, announced a 15 percent reduction in power costs.

The move will cushion families and industries that have been choked by the high prices in production.

The new prices will cover the entire 2022.

The announcement of reduced prices was also made by State House, via its official social media pages.

“The tariff reduction is a fulfillment of a commitment made by President Uhuru Kenyatta to the nation, that the first tranche of reduction, 15 percent, will be reflected in the bills covering the end of the year in 2021,” said the ministry in a statement.

The fall in electricity prices comes three months after President Uhuru Kenyatta commissioned a taskforce to check into the rates following a hue and cry by Kenyans especially on social media.

The Head of State also made changes in the Ministry, replacing Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter with Monica Juma.

The ministry has also announced that the remaining 15 percent reduction will be effected in the next few months.