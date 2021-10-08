Kenyans rant on Twitter after Harambee Stars loss to Mali

Harambee Stars players sing the national anthem before the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualification match against Egypt on 26/03/2021

Harambee Stars players sing the national anthem before the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualification match against Egypt on 26/03/2021

Kenyans have shared their anger and frustration on social media after the men’s national football team was thrashed 5-0 by Mali in a 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification match in Morocco on Thursday night.

This result leaves the team, commonly known as Harambee Stars, with a next to zero chance of playing at next year’s Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

Kenya had earlier drawn 0-0 with Uganda in Nairobi, before collecting another point in Kigali courtesy of a 1-1 draw and now needs to win the remaining fixtures at home to Mali and Rwanda, and away to Uganda to stand a chance of advancing to the next stage of this competition.

Besides the Harambee Stars performance in which the team soaked in four goals by half-time, a number of fanatics on social media also aimed their frustration at Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa, and Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat, with accusations of technical and administrative failures.

We as #HarambeeStars we are not used to playing at NIGHT try us during the day cheers! pic.twitter.com/p5orwAHVhp — Jacob Omondi (@JacobOm77060301) October 7, 2021

Harambee Stars defence pic.twitter.com/2Xu9QqUL0K — 𝐙𝐄𝐑𝐎 𝐆𝐑𝐀𝐕𝐈𝐓𝐘 (@iconic_gravity) October 7, 2021

Our Kenyan football problems, in a single photo. Don't go any further. Nick Mwendwa. Corrupt. Compromised. A conduit for cartels. Unfit to govern. pic.twitter.com/kgHLGpMENE — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) October 7, 2021

Motivational speaker Nick Mwendwa explaining to Jacob ghost Mulee in actions how Mali vs #HarambeeStars game was @Harambee__Stars pic.twitter.com/1duxLrdtVI — Kendesi Pepesi (@restricteDesire) October 7, 2021

#HarambeeStars vs 🇲🇱

Nick mwendwa should feel this whole shame uzalendo kando..nkt pic.twitter.com/x8wKfCpBdT — McMartoKe (@mcmartoke) October 7, 2021



This result leaves Harambee stars with a next to zero chance of playing at next year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Aside from criticizing the team’s performance, Kenyan football President Nick Mwendwa and Harambee stars coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee were also targeted by the furious fans, with many claiming that they are starkly incompetent and cost the Kenyan football team a rare chance at FIFA qualification.

Responding to the hate, Nick Mwendwa tweeted “I don’t understand why you are blaming me for Harambe stars failure. It’s the goalkeeper that allowed the ball to go past him,” to which the disgruntled Harambee stars fans responded;