Kenyans rant on Twitter after Harambee Stars loss to Mali

By Josephine Njoroge October 8th, 2021 2 min read

Kenyans have shared their anger and frustration on social media after the men’s national football team was thrashed 5-0 by Mali in a 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification match in Morocco on Thursday night.

This result leaves the team, commonly known as Harambee Stars, with a next to zero chance of playing at next year’s Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

Kenya had earlier drawn 0-0 with Uganda in Nairobi, before collecting another point in Kigali courtesy of a 1-1 draw and now needs to win the remaining fixtures at home to Mali and Rwanda, and away to Uganda to stand a chance of advancing to the next stage of this competition.

Besides the Harambee Stars performance in which the team soaked in four goals by half-time, a number of fanatics on social media also aimed their frustration at Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa, and Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat, with accusations of technical and administrative failures.


Responding to the hate, Nick Mwendwa tweeted “I don’t understand why you are blaming me for Harambe stars failure. It’s the goalkeeper that allowed the ball to go past him,” to which the disgruntled Harambee stars fans responded;

