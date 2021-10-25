Kenyan singer Alisha Popat lights up Blind Audition

German-based Kenyan singer Alisha Popat on Sunday got a four-chair turn for her Blind Audition after performing on The Voice of Germany 2021.

The singer carried the night with her performance of Wicked Game by Chris Isaak and appeared to win everyone over.

Her performance ended with all the four coaches turning to her and begging her to join their team.

One of the coaches even joined her on stage.

The Voice is a reality show where singers sing in a blind audition where the coaches are looking for the best for their team with their backs to the stage.

During the blind auditions, the decisions from the musician coaches are based solely on voice and not on looks.

The coaches hear the artists perform, but they don’t get to see them — thanks to rotating chairs. If a coach is impressed by the artist’s voice, he/she pushes a button to select the artist for his/her team.

At this point, the coach’s chair will swivel so that he/she can face the artist he/she has selected. If more than one coach pushes their button, the power then shifts to the artist to choose which coach they want to work with.

If no coach pushes their button, the artist is eliminated from the competition.

Alisha is a well-known Kenyan singer/songwriter and influencer. She has been in the creative industry for more than a decade and achieved many accolades within those years in numerous creative avenues.

Her African rendition of ‘We Found Love’ with the world respected violinist Lindsey Stirling went viral and is now on a staggering 60 Million views, making Alisha the Kenyan artist with the most views on YouTube to date.

She has performed all around the country and in many different parts of the world. She was hand-picked to represent Kenya as one of the ‘pioneering voices currently’ by CNN ‘African Voices’ for her unique music style and passion for her Country.