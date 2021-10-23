Kenyan singer Alisha Popat excited with Voice of Germany bow

German-based Kenyan singer Alisha Popat will on Sunday be in the limelight after earning herself a spot to perform on The Voice of Germany 2021.

The Voice is a reality show where singers sing in a blind audition where the coaches are looking for the best for their team with their backs to the stage.

The judges have to rely on only their hearing.

Only when a chair turns around is the talent in the next round.

The singer explained on social media and termed the opportunity a dream come true.

“I can’t believe it!! The biggest dream come true. Pinch me, because I still can’t believe this is real! I moved to Germany with no plan, no expectation amidst a pandemic. I decided to dive in deep, take a risk, and jump right in! I started learning German and @grazie_a_roma pushed me to apply for the @thevoiceofgermany,” Alisha wrote.

Alisha expressed utmost gratitude, disclosing that she will perform for the first time on Sunday, October 24. “I cannot even believe that I am IN! Out of 10,000 applicants, I get to live out this dream and take this journey! Thank you for having me @thevoiceofgermany. My blind audition is this Sunday 24.10.21,” she added.

In April, she narrated the struggles she was going through after recovering from Covid-19 explaining how she contracted the virus and her journey to recovery.

‘I still suffer from lung capacity issues and singing has become difficult as she cannot breathe normally still,” she said back then.

Alisha is a well-known Kenyan singer/songwriter and influencer. She has been in the creative industry for more than a decade and achieved many accolades within those years in numerous creative avenues.

Her African rendition of ‘We Found Love’ with the world respected violinist Lindsey Stirling went viral and is now on a staggering 60 Million views, making Alisha the Kenyan artist with the most views on YouTube to date.

She has performed all around the Country and in many different parts of the world. She was hand-picked to represent Kenya as one of the ‘pioneering voices currently’ by CNN ‘African Voices’ for her unique music style and passion for her Country.