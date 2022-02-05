Kenyan politicians in baby daddy drama

The Kenyan political scene is filled with drama, and especially that involving women occasionally claiming to have sired kids with politicians who have refused to take up fatherly responsibilities.

Not even the Deputy President and Chief Justice have been spared in this drama.

Below is a list of politicians who have been caught up in this circus.

1. William Ruto – In 2017, Prisca Chemutai Bett accused the Deputy president of failing to adequately provide for their 11-year old daughter namely Abby Cherop Ruto. Even as Kenyans discussed the incident on social media, the DP owned up saying he, indeed, is the father of the kid. He further claimed he’s been providing for the kid as required and linked the saga to his political opponents. “My 11-year-old child Abby is well catered for including her education in private boarding school. Politicians and busybodies should keep off,” he tweeted. Ruto further advised other fathers to be men enough and look after their kids.

2. Kenneth Lusaka – The Senate Speaker was reported to have fathered with a woman who sued him in 2021. The then pregnant woman through her lawyer went to court seeking child support of Sh 200,000 monthly or a lump sum pay of Sh 25million. She further claimed that Lusaka had declined to take up his responsibility by providing for her needs and the needs of their unborn child. The Speaker immediately petitioned court to stop the media from covering the matter.

3. Mutula Kilonzo Junior – The Makueni Senator was dragged in court by one Victoria Ndunge Musyoka for reportedly abdicating his fatherly duties to their daughter. Ms Ndunge claimed they had an agreement after their separation but Mutula did not honor despite preparing the terms of the agreement. Prior to coming out boldly, Ms Ndunge said that attempts of reaching out to Mutula, a lawyer, to settle the matter amicably was futile. The Senator dismissed Ndunge as an extortionist.

4. David Maraga – Outside Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi, one Mary Kwamboka cried loudly demanding the then Chief Justice to take up his parental duties to their 6-year-old daughter. Kwamboka also claimed the CJ had not honored summons by the children’s department to discuss the matter. But the CJ, through his lawyer, claimed that the birth certificate presented to court for the case was a forgery.

5. Peter Kaluma – The Homa Bay South MP was compelled in court to provide child support for his 7-year-old daughter. Martha Akinyi Ojera, the mother to the girl claimed she had chased her from their matrimonial home. the lawmaker though claimed he was broke, and showed his pay slip to prove his bankruptcy and inability to maintain Akinyi’s child. “I have a family and other children to provide for. I am unable to provide for the child under the plaintiff’s custody. I ask the court to allow the child come stay with his brothers.”