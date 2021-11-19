Kenyan party going global in Dubai’s Afrobeats sherehe

Kenyans are generally known to love ‘sherehe’, which is Swahili for ‘party’, and you can’t beat them now that the ‘sherehe’ is going global, with Kenya radio queen Rachel Muthoni Njeru better known Mwalimu Rachel leading the Kenyan squad to Dubai.

“It’s about that tiiiime!!!! It’s my turn to be on a yacht, in Dubai, in a thong,” posted Mwalimu Rachel on her Instagram page.

Dubai will March 2022 host a special Afrobeats Sherehe in a special one of a kind travel experience called the AfroZons Dubai Soundoff. The experience will begin with a guided tour of Dubai, tickets to Expo 2020 and culminate in an Afrobeat party in the desert with people from all over the world.

Mwalimu Rachel has a surprise up her sleeve, as she shared that she will be giving an all-expenses paid package to lucky winners who get to take a plus one on the tour.

“I am giving five lucky people the chance to win an all-expenses paid package and they get to take a plus one. How exciting is that?” said Mwalimu Rachel.

“It is a privilege for Dubai Tourism to afford this opportunity to lovers of Afrobeat music worldwide. Afrobeat is now a global brand, the fastest growing music genre out there, and so it’s a good marriage for the best destination in the world, Dubai, to also give Afrobeat its due,” Salim Ali Mohamed Dahman, Senior Manager Campaigns of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

The event is named after the only Afrobeats show on a major US radio network, ‘The AfroZons Show’ hosted by Media Mogul Sheila O and is organised by the Dubai Tourism Corporation. The trip gives visitors a great experience into the adventure and great fun that is Dubai, with celebrity Radio hosts from several countries.

According to Dubai Tourism Corporation officials, by the time the curtain is drawn on the trip, it will increase the awareness of Dubai, among global audiences and once again bring to light Dubai’s position as the world’s leading tourism destination and commercial hub. The organisers expect 1500 people to attend the event, which is a six-day experience.