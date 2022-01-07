VIDEO- Kenyan forward Henry Meja unveiled in Sweden

Kenyan forward Henry Meja dons AIK Fotbol colours for the first time following his unveiling. PHOTO: COURTESY

Kenyan forward Henry Meja dons AIK Fotbol colours for the first time following his unveiling. PHOTO: COURTESY

Sweden’s top-flight side AIK Fotboll have unveiled Harambee Stars forward Henry Atola aka Meja, four months after acquiring him from Kenyan club Tusker.

The announcement was made on the club’s social media pages, complete with a teasing video showing the player donning the club colours for the first time.

He will don the number 30 jersey.

“My first impression is that it’s a bit cold, but I’m adjusting. I’m very happy to be here,” he told the club in his first interview.

“On September 3, 2021, AIK was able to present the news that forward Henry Meja had signed an agreement with the club valid from the start of the 2022 season until September 2026. Quite exactly four months later, he is home,” the club’s announcement read in part.

“A first opportunity to see Henry Atola on the football field is now on Monday when the General Premiere training is held at Skytteholms IP in Solna.”

Meja, who received his football education at Kakamega High School, joins fellow Harambee Stars player Erick Ouma alias Marcelo who also plays as a left back at the club.

He played and starred for Tusker in the Kenyan Premier League last season and was part of the Kenya team that competed in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier away to Rwanda.

He follows in the footsteps of renowned Kenyan forward Micheal Olunga who made his name at top-flight club IF Djurgardens, before moving to established sides in China, Spain, Japan and Qatar.