Kenyan defender Marcelo eyes French move

Kenyan defender Eric Ouma (left) fights for the ball with Tanzanian midfielder Mudathir Yahya during their group match at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations at the Stadium in Cairo on June 27, 2019. AFP PHOTO

Kenyan defender Eric Ouma (left) fights for the ball with Tanzanian midfielder Mudathir Yahya during their group match at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations at the Stadium in Cairo on June 27, 2019. AFP PHOTO

Kenyan defender Eric ‘Marcelo’ Ouma has admitted he could be on the move, with a number of clubs in England, France and Germany said to be interested in his signature.

Some of the elite teams that are said to have registered interest in the former Gor Mahia defender who is now based in Sweden according to Mozzartsport are Atalanta in Italy, Russia’s Rubin Kazan, Wolfsburg (Germany) and London based Crystal Palace, managed by former Arsenal midfielder Patrick Viera.

“My feature plan is to move to a bigger league and it is something that we are working on this January and we will see what happens. There are more teams that are interested but they are communicating with my club (AIK). Mostly they were telling me the interested clubs are in France so I am still waiting,” he said.

Nicknamed Marcelo owing to similarities between his style of play with that of the Brazilian defender, the 25-year old’s career has been on the upward protectory since he joined Gor Mahia from Kakamega High School, and moved to Europe thereafter. He admits he could move as soon as in Janaury, following in the footsteps of compatriots Micheal Olunga and Joseph Okumu who’ve in the recent past moved from Sweden in search greener pastures.