Kenyan-based South African singer Sichangi drops new album

Kenyan-based South African singer and producer Samuel Sichangi is set to light up Nairobi with a new 10-track album titled Soundtrack To A Heartbreak (STAH) featuring some of Kenya’s best vocals.

The new album follows the Hold On EP which Sichangi released in 2018, proving to any doubters that he’s an incredibly skilled and talented producer.

The latest album, featuring the likes of Karun, Xenia Manasseh and Lisa Odour Noah, will be launched at Alchemist on December 9, 2021.

Also featured are rappers TAIO, Steph and Xtatic and a guitar highlight from extraordinaire Tugi Mlamba.

Sichangi, who describes his music as sensual, recorded the album over a period of four and a half years in South Africa and Nairobi.

The new album provides a deeper look into Sichangi the musician and Sichangi the songwriter.

His penmanship is uncovered by his way of narrating his story, coupled with the melodies incorporated in each track.

“Make no mistake it’s divine timing, I’m never late, Never took a break I was planning how I’m gon’ elevate, Took my time with this I ain’t drake but I’m sorry for the wait, Pop the confetti b* I’m ready it’s time to celebrate,” he says.

Inspired by a lot of 90’s Hip Hop and R&B, Sichangi’s fans should expect to hear lots of rhythmic melodies and experimental references to that time, both lyrically and sonically.

What makes this project a true body of work is the ways in which every artiste involved embraces the vulnerability of the subject at hand (heartbreak) that attributes that to real human emotion, connection or lack thereof, and how we all choose to deal with those particular chapters of our lives.

Sichangi has in the part worked with some big names in the industry, including Camp Mulla’s Taio Tripper, Marushka and Kenyan rockband Mankind.