Kenyan artists decry poor treatment at international concerts

Former Camp Mulla Singer Karun has taken issue with what she claims is her mistreatment at an event where Nigerian singer Omah Lay performed at the weekend.

The musician, real name Karungaru Mungai, claims she was denied a chance to access the backstage during the concert

“Promoters, you gotta stop treating artists like trash backstage as soon as an international artist arrives. They literally pushed me and my brother and sister and my team into a tent to make way for Omah Lay.”

Among other artists who are said to have experienced similar treatment from event organizers, is the ‘I do’ crooner Willy Paul whom, in response to Karun’s post, narrated how he was once mistreated by event organizers during a concert that was headlined by an artist from East Africa.

“An Artist from East Africa, here close by, almost got my back broken. It’s about time…this sh** has to stop! It must stop! Charity begins at home. I believe if we come together, we can end this nonsense. Togetherness is the way to go. Let’s unite and put an end to this once and for all. Kenyans must be respected, both fans and the artists. Period,” read Willy Paul’s post.

Similarly, earlier last year before the Covid-19 outbreak, songbird Nadia Mukami was left unimpressed after she was reportedly accorded unfair treatment by organizers of Valentine’s Jamboree concert. Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel was the main performer at the event.

The ‘Radio Love’ singer took to her social media pages to call out the organizers who she claimed refused to grant her crew which included dancers, videographer, content manager and DJ access to her tent backstage despite having tags.