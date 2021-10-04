Kenha to open city road next week

Pillars for the Nairobi Expressway project are pictured near Nextgen Mall during Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia tour on December 11, 2020. PHOTO | FILE

The Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha) announced on Monday, October 4, 2021, the stretch between Haile Selassie Avenue and the University of Nairobi (UoN) roundabout in Nairobi will be opened on October 15.

The Authority’s Ag director-general David Muchilwa also explained via s statement the overall progress of the construction currently stands at 64.8 percent

The authority at the same time announced the opening up of lanes at Syokimau and Mlolongo area that were previously closed to allow construction works of the Nairobi Expressway.

Two-directional U-turns at various points such as Allpack around Mlolongo area had also been opened.

The diversion points at Gateway Mall area have been widened to ease vehicle movement.

Status update on Nairobi Expressway: October 4, 2021 pic.twitter.com/VbWBwJpJNs — Nairobi Expressway (@NrbXpressway_Ke) October 4, 2021

The sections of roads where traffic congestion could still be experienced, include areas currently under intervention such as GM, where a new footbridge is being installed.

The other section is the Bunyala-Haile Selassie Roundabout-University Way where hoisting of box girders is still ongoing.

Muchilwa added that the construction of the operation and monitoring center was at 98 percent.

The monitoring center will be essential for aiding in managing the road once it’s fully operational.

Last week, Transport CS revealed that the game-changing project will end in six months. “Test runs on the road will take place in March next year as we are confident that the contractors will have completed all works by February.”

The project, Macharia added, will be completed in two years instead of the earlier agreed time frame of four years. “We shortened the project from four years to two years and the contractors work 24 hours to meet that target.”

He said that the expressway which is the first of its kind to be built in East and Central Africa and the second largest toll road in Africa after the Dakar Toll Highway is the equivalent of having half of the Thika Superhighway suspended above Uhuru highway and the city’s main traffic artery.