Kenha: Expressway is ’70 percent’ done

Transport CS James Macharia (second right) inspecting the ongoing construction of the Nairobi Expressway from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to James Gichuru junction. He is consulting with Project Engineer, Eng. Stanley Mwawasi (far right) of KeNHA and youth working on-site namely; Stephen Muiruri (left - site translator) Bernard Munyao, Sylvester Mutuku and Kennedy Wena (Welders). Photo|POOL

Transport CS James Macharia (second right) inspecting the ongoing construction of the Nairobi Expressway from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to James Gichuru junction. He is consulting with Project Engineer, Eng. Stanley Mwawasi (far right) of KeNHA and youth working on-site namely; Stephen Muiruri (left - site translator) Bernard Munyao, Sylvester Mutuku and Kennedy Wena (Welders). Photo|POOL

The Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha) has offered alternative routes to motorists who transit through Uhuru Highway owing to the navigation challenges caused by the construction of the Nairobi Expressway.

The route has in recent times experienced traffic snarl-ups mainly occasioned by the road constructions, and especially the erection of the 27km Expressway linking the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to the Central Business District (CBD) and Westlands.

Through a public notice released on Tuesday, Kenha confirmed new routes have been completed along the main Mombasa Road (A8) and are ready for use.

“Even as the civil works are ongoing, traffic management remains a critical component of project implementation. This is to ensure relative ease of movement and safety for all road users,” the notice reads in part.

Among the roads opened include the Gateway Mall – Hilton Garden Inn, Sameer Park – Southern Bypass, David Osieli Road – Agha Khan School, and Museum Hill underpass.

The authority, further added that there are some sections of the road that may still experience traffic congestion, including those that are under intervention.

Among the sections where traffic issues may still be experienced include U-Turn from Allpack service road, access from the service lane to Mombasa road has been blocked to reduce congestion on the main carriageway.

Kenha advised motorists can make a U-turn at Mlolongo.

It added that at Gateway Mall, there is an ongoing excavation and protection of an oil pipeline that crosses under the Expressway on the A8 road.

While at the General Motors Area, there is a temporary diversion to pave way for the ongoing works around this area, and at Capital Centre there is an ongoing rehabilitation of the A8 road (Mombasa bound lane) which will see traffic diverted to the town bound lane.

Along Bunyala Round About –University Way, the authority added that construction work is still ongoing along this area.

However, the Haile Selassie – University Way Roundabout is set to be opened on December 15, 2021, together with Gateway Mall.

The authority at the same time said that the elevated section is 93 percent complete.

According to Kenha, traffic management from Mlolongo to Westlands along the Highway remains a critical component of the project which is 98 percent complete.

Construction of the Sh72 billion Nairobi Expressway started last year and has come at a cost for businesses and residents along Mombasa Road, with motorists enduring traffic snarl-ups.

On completion, the road will stretch 27km across Nairobi and it is meant to ease traffic flows in and out of the city centre.

China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) is building the highway, whose construction is funded by a private company. Moja Expressway, a subsidiary of CRBC, will operate the road for 27 years to recoup funds through toll fees.