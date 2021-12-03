Kawangware man threatens to beat up mum in Sh10 dispute

James Waweru at the Kibera Law Courts where he was charged with cxreating disturbance. PHOTO: Joseph Ndunda

A man who chased after his mother while armed with a panga and threatened to harm her has been hauled before the Kibera Law courts.

James Waweru was charged with creating a disturbance in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace on November 26 at Kawangware in Nairobi.

Waweru had asked for Sh10 to buy sukuma wiki and upon return, he is said to have violently confronted his mother allegedly hurling aninsults at her.

In the middle of the alleged altercation, Waweru allegedly took a panga and charged at his mother threatening to cut her.

She dashed into her house screaming for help prompting neighbours to intervene.

Waweru fled the scene but returned the next day when he was accosted by members of the public who assaulted him before handing him over to police where his mother had reported him.

He denied charges before senior resident magistrate Charles Mwaniki of Kibera law courts.

He was freed on a Sh10,000 cash bail. The case will be mentioned on December 14.