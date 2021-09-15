Kang’ata: I didn’t address the Senate from Sabina Joy

Muranga Senator Irungu Kang’ata has refuted claims he recently addressed the Senate from a popular entertainment joint in Nairobi.

His statement comes a day after a viral video making the round on social media in which an anonymous senator is heard telling Senate speaker Kenneth Lusaka that Kang’ata, who was addressing the house via video link, was at the popular pub.

Sabina Joy, located within Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD), is a popular pub that is also renowned for its sizeable female traffic.

But the youthful Senator who’s now trained his sights on the Murang’a gubernatorial seat ahead of the 2022 polls, suggests the reports (he was at a pub while addressing the Senate) were fuelled by ‘Kieleweke bloggers’ and that the voice in the video purported to be his was not.

Kang’ata adds that he has never tasted alcohol in his entire life.

Kieleweke is a street term normally used to refer to a section of the ruling party members who are loyal to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The rest, Kang’ata included, owe allegiance to Deputy President William Ruto.

“Kieleweke bloggers, no single drop of alcohol has ever passed via my mouth. That voice insertion into my today’s senate contribution is fake and false. The true question that I asked in Senate was about Murang’a Farmer’s unpaid milk delivered to County Factory,” he posted.

In the video, Kang’ata is heard attempting to contribute to the house proceedings through its online platform.

“Mr. Speaker I’m here. I’m online… My video is on… Mr. Speaker, I’m online,” Kang’ata said as he requested an opportunity to address the upper House.

“We are not seeing you. We want to see you… put on your camera,” Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka said in response to Senator Kang’ata’s request.

The lawmaker then apparently switches on his camera only for Lusaka to deny him the opportunity to read his statement, saying he was in an “inappropriate location” to address the house from.

“No no no that is not an office Senator Kang’ata. I’m sorry, we cannot allow that. The rules are very clear on where you can be,” the Speaker rules.