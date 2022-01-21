Kameme FM presenter joins Hutsler Nation

Deputy President William Ruto (second right) speaks to Njogu wa Njoroge (second left) as Ndindi Nyoro (right) and Kimani Ichungwa look on. PHOTO: COURTESY

Seasoned journalist Njogu wa Njoroge is the latest political aspirant to join Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The decision to join the Hustler Movement was announced by the political outfit on Friday.

Welcome to the Hustler Nation Njogu Wa Njoroge HSC.#HustlerNation pic.twitter.com/yFAU0DzNI1 — United Democratic Alliance (@UDAPartyKe) January 21, 2022

The radio presenter is said to be eyeing a parliamentary seat in the August 2022 polls.

Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro and his Kikuyu counterpart Kimani Ichung’wa were present as the DP welcomed Njogu to UDA.

“Karibu to UDA – Kazi ni Kazi Njogu Wa Njoroge. You are a great and highly talented son of Rurii. Wishing you the best in your political endeavours. Karibu sana Bro. Hustler Nation is stronger together. We are African and Africa is our Business,” the Kiharu MP.

Ichung’wa added, “The Hustler Nation rising. Welcome to the Team Njogu Njoroge and the generation of Mt Kenya leaders that will break the politics of Betrayal,Deceit & conmanship. We grow in unity to liberate our people and great motherland- Kenya.”

Growing up, Njogu wa Njoroge wanted to be a football commentator. Before joining the media industry, he worked as a casual laborer in a construction site where he would earn Ksh. 300 per day.

His career journey in the media industry started in 2001. He joined the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) in 2003 before moving to Kameme FM where he hosted the breakfast show at the vernacular station.

He’s also worked at other stations including; Gukena FM, Inooro FM, and Kameme TV.

