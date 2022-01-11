Kambua: Losing a child considered ‘taboo’

Gospel singer and TV host Kambua Manundu says the death of a child is considered a taboo in most quarters.

The celebrated singer lost her second-born child in 2021 a few days after he was born.

And the Neema hitmaker in a recent post on social media, says feedback from the society after such a tragedy makes it difficult for a parent to heal.

“Child loss is so taboo. I have learned this first hand and also through people I love who’ve walked the journey. The stigma, the shame, the criticism, the judgement, endless questions and unsolicited advise. But I have learned to guard my peace fiercely and at all costs,” she wrote.

“I remember a friend who would blog about the babies she’d lost and would get comments like, we are tired of hearing about your dead babies. That is how low we go.”

She vowed to use her platform to spark uncomfortable conversations; “not just for me but for many others who don’t have the courage to,” she wrote.

She also made a plea to everyone to be there for anyone who might be grieving the loss of a child.

“I say this to urge you to extend grace to those around you who are walking this journey. It is one of the loneliest journeys yet. And you need not say anything; just be there.”

The Nishikilie hitmaker last year broke her silence four months after losing her baby to a short illness.

She spoke on the journey of healing she’s been going through which has been possible through prayer and divine intervention from God.

“Love lifts. Love has truly lifted me, from a place of deep pain & despair. The love of God, my keeper… The love of each and every one of you who cried with me held me, prayed for me and my family,” she wrote on Instagram.

Kambua also acknowledged her friends and family who have stood by her through the difficult moments.

Losing a child is never easy but she’s accepted the will of God, she says.

“I can never thank you enough for walking this journey with us, with all its briars and thorns. Every single call, text, gift, visit, prayer, have all worked together to steadily lift and set me on a path to healing. I thank you! I love you all so much,” said Kambua.

The mother of one lost her second-born baby namely Malachi, in February after he fell ill a few weeks after being born.

Malachi was the second child of Kambua and her husband Jackson Mathu.

They got married in 2012 and had their first child after seven years.