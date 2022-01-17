Kalonzo ‘not backing down’ in quest for presidency

Wiper Democratic Movement Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka during a past media briefing at the Kenya School of Law, Nairobi. PHOTO | FILE

Kalonzo Musyoka has vowed he will not back down his quest to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The veteran politician, who’s served as vice-president and Foreign Affairs minister, made the comments during a political meeting he hosted at his Yatta farm in Machakos at the weekend.

The meeting was, however, briefly interrupted by a snake which suddenly made its way to the gathering and left people scampering for safety.

The snake was killed.

A video posted on the NTV Twitter page shows a man dressed in Kalonzo’s Wiper party colours holding the killed snake by the head.

Calm was restored and the event continued as planned.

The meeting brought together the clergy, political elected and nominated leaders, former elected leaders, aspirants, business leaders, professionals, women and youth leaders.

Kalonzo is competing against Musalia Mudavadi, Gideon Moi, and Moses Wetangula for the presidency under the One Kenya Alliance banner.

Reports indicate a technical report brought before the committee indicates Kalonzo as the safest bet to fly the party’s flag, a move that reportedly brought unease in Mudavadi’s camp.

Raila Odinga and William Ruto are considered front runners to succeed the outgoing President Kenyatta ahead of the August 2022 polls.