Kalasha award nominees unveiled

Kalasha Awards Nomination Committee members (from left) Emma Kibunja, Ernest Livasia and Valentine Zikki in a light moment during the unveiling of nominees for the upcoming 11th edition of the Kalasha International Film and TV Awards on November 3, 2021 at the Stanley Hotel. Picture by Francis Nderitu

The Kenya Film Commission has released nominees ahead of the 11th edition of the Kalasha International Film and TV awards.

Speaking at the event where the nominees were made public, Valentine Zikki, chairperson of the Kalasha Awards nomination committee noted 706 entries were received this year, and through a rigorous vetting process by the committee, a shortlist of five nominees per category was finalized.

“The vetting this year was as thorough as in the other previous years. With the help of our member Jury academy, all drawn from the film industry, we were able to narrow down to a total of 145 nominees,” she explained.

“The Jury members were Valentine Zikki (Kenya Actors Guild), Moses Wamalwa (Kenya Scripters Guild), Emmah Kibunja (Jambowood), Ernest Livasia (Association of Animation Artists in Kenya), Simiyu Barasa (Riverwood Ensemble), Leo Mutisya (Media Council of Kenya) and Sheila Murumba (Communication Authority of Kenya).”

Mr. Timothy Owase, Kenya Film Commission CEO further reiterated the commission’s commitment towards ensuring the Kalasha International Film and TV awards continues to recognize and award local talent.

“The Kenya Film Commission remains committed to the local film industry and we remain aware of the need to continually create avenues for local filmmakers to be recognized for their efforts in moving the industry forward.”

“With the 11th edition, we are re-affirming our commitment to drive this agenda through the next decade, and in collaboration with industry players ensure that our local talent is showcased at home and beyond,” said Mr. Owase.

The Kalasha International Film and TV Awards began ten years ago and are held annually to recognize filmmakers in Kenya.

The unveiling of the nominees sets the stage for public voting which is scheduled to start on 3rd November 2021 and end on 3rd December 2021, after which the Awards ceremony will take place on 10th December 2021.

Public voting usually constitutes 30% whereas the Jury vote constitutes 70% of the total vote.

Below is the full list of the nominees under the different categories for this year’s Kalasha Awards.

FILM CATEGORY

Best Feature Film; Just In Time (Sarah Hassan & Dolabo Adeleke), Mission To Rescue (Loise Wambui), Bangarang (Robin Odongo), Lame (Joan Rispa Kiragu), and Nafsi (Reuben Odanga).

Best Short Film; Adisa (Ledama Sempele), Joy’s Garden (Ngwatilo Mawiyoo), Knock (USIU Africa), Kutu (Peter Wangugi Gitau), and Crossroads (Mumo Liku).

Best Documentary; This Love (Eugene Mbugua), Cyberbullying (Joy Kirigia), Cops and Corpses (Maurice Oniang’o), Kesho Pia Ni Siku (Ngendo Mukii), and Sol Family (Eugene Mbugua).

Best Lead Actor in a Film; Mawuli Gavor (Just In Time), Eddy Kimani (Tales Of The Accidental City), Abdalla Ahmed (Fikirini), Erick Mutura (Mwanga), and Jackiss Jacques Onyango (Teleport 2).

Best Lead Actress in a Film; Sarah Hassan (Just In Time), Davilla Teleport 2, Wakio Mzenge (Tales Of The Accidental City), Tabitha Wambui (Thinner Blood), and Kanini Edith (House Of Secrets).

Best Supporting Actor in a Film; Adam Hussein (Fikirini), Warsame Abdi (Mision To Rescue), John Ndegwa (Kutu), Raphael Kalekei (Mwanga), and Dancun Ochieng (Bangarang).

Best Supporting Actress in a Film; Stycie Wanjiru (Just In Time), Keziah Mugure (Thinner Blood), Catherine Kamau (Kutu), Mwanaharusi Mgeni (Fikirini), and Pierra Makena (Just In Time).

Best Sound Designer; Mercy Adundo (Mission To Rescue), Simon Njoroge (Kutu), Kelvin Osoo (House Of Regrets), Njuguna Ng’ang’a (Mwanga), and Karanja Kiarie (Crossroads).

Best Editor; Faith Musembi (Tales Of The Accidental City), David Waronja (Mwanga), Dolapo Adeleke (Just In Time), Peter Gitau Wangugi (Kutu), and Franki Ashiruka (Joy’s Garden).

Best Light Technician; Ezekiel Andika (Sungura), Gregory Maole (Mission To Rescue), Walter Odhiambo (Adisa), Walter Odhiambo (Just In Time), and Robert Mwas Mwangi (Kutu).

Best Special Effects; Knock (Danny Skilton), Wimped (Jackline Murigi), Kiapo (Amos Mwaki), Blanda (Gladys Wanjiru), and Mission To Rescue (Philip Kesenwa and Paul Jackton).

Best Original Screenplay; Thinner Blood (I Am Rebelle), Joy’s Garden (Ngwatiloo Mawiyoo), Kutu (Peter Gitau Wangugi), Just In Time (Dolapo Adeleke), and Fikirini (Dennis Humphrey).

Best Original Score; Bangarang (Ibrahim Sidede), Rebirth (Maurice Muendo), Kutu (Noel Grass), Mwanga (David Kamau), and Crossroads (Karanja Kiarie).

Best Director of Photography; Danny Skilton (Tales Of The Accidental City), Victor Ombogo (Mission To Rescue), Ryan Tenga (Teleport), David Waronja (Mwanga), and Victor Ombogo (Just In Time).

Best Local Language Film; Rakido (Nicholas Odongo), Blanda (Jacktone Alufwani), Fikirini (Dennis Humphrey), Kutu (Peter Wangugi Gitau), and Saving Pinky Beauty (Omar Hamza).

Best Director; David Waronja (Mwanga), Ngwatilo Mawiyoo (Joy’s Garden), Mitchelle Donde and Steph Sevani (House Of Secrets), Dolapo Adeleke (Just In Time), and Erik Okwaro (Fikirini).

Best Production Designer; Hatibu Kelly (Joy’s Garden), Harrison Mutinda (Mission To Rescue), Eunice Muthoni (Mwanga), Naha Manoj (Sungura), and Kevin Ndegwa (Kutu).

TELEVISION CATEGORY

Best Lead Actor in a TV Drama; Blessing Lung’aho (Zora), George Mo (Borderline), Lukarelli Onyango (Pieces Of Us), Alfred Munyua (Crime And Justice), and Joe Kinyua (Njoro Wa Uba).

Best Lead Actress in a TV Drama; SANAIPEI TANDE (KINA), RIZIKI AMBROSE (PIECES OF US), AISHA MWAJUMLAH (PETE), SARAH HASSAN (CRIME AND JUSTICE), AND JANE WAMBUI (NJORO WA UBA).

Best Host in a TV Show; Abigael Wariara (Bururi Wa Ciana), Mwaniki Mageria (Foods Of Kenya), Asheeko Mbune and Nicholas Wang’ondu (Zurura), Kevin Kasyoki (Artitude), and Eric Mdagaya (CTB Show).

Best TV Advertisement; Copia, Niko Sawa-Smart Direct (Mariana Ng’ang’a), CPF (Brian K Tarus), Imperial Leather- Caveman (Josie Ndanu Kamunyo), and Imperial Leather- Which One Are You (Davina Leonard).

Best Performance in a TV Comedy; Frank Kimani (Varshita), Mary Munyao (Classmates), Fahamu Kazungu (Nyanya Rukia), Ali Shahibu (Pete), and Paul Ogali (The Extremities).

Best TV Comedy; Classmates (Jeremiah K Muli), The Xyz Show (King Muriuki), The Extremities (Maureen Koech), Varshita (Lucy Mwangi), and Ask Dr Pamoja- Open Like Never Before (Darren Collins).

Best TV Drama; Kina (Louise Mwangi), Njoro Wa Uba (Lucy Mwangi), Crime And Justice (Maureen Wanjiku), Selina (Reuben Odanga), and Pete (Daudi Anguka).

SPECIAL CATEGORY

Best Animation; Munchiez (Michael Njau Ruenji), Book Of Kah (Josephat Nyakundi), Mondays And Fridays (Shawn Mwendwa Kioko), Gusa (Stanslaus Manthi), and CPF (Brian K Tarus)

Best Feature by a Student; The Tugeens (Brian Kipkemoi), Tears Under The Sun (Sunday Ochieng), House Of Secrets (Kimutai Maxwell), Muthoniwa (Nancy Wanja), and Knock (Mark)

Best Documentary by Student; Beautiful Eyes (Elizabeth Nduta Kinyanjui), Spotted Beauty (Kelvin Muriithi Mbui), Angels On Two Wheels (Peter Muchemi Mutahi), Colours Of The City (Ndirangu Dennis Ngandu), And Kapkugo Kiwalekkei “Our Pride” (Kelvin Muriithi Mbui and Victoria Goro)

Best Kids Production; Our Time To Sign (Kaburo Kobia), Saving Pinky Beauty (Joan Kabugu), A Day As (Anne Sato), Ask Dr Pamoja Series (Darren Collins), And Bururi Wa Ciana (Susan Njoki).

Best International Award (Eastern Africa); Egna (Yoseph Baye), Fatima (Jacinta Wangui Gitau), Engaito (Masembe Daisy), Blackfilm (Hatibu Yusuph Madudu), And Mjumbe (Hatibu Yusuph Madudu).