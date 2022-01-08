Kakamega musician opens up on Azimio performance, no payment

A musician who excited a charged political rally graced by scores of politicians including presidential rally Raila Odinga has opened up on how he left the venue empty handed.

In an interview with a local radio station, Emmanuel Musindi, known for his popular Leero ni Leero (the day is here) however says he enjoyed interacting with the mammoth crowd and was excited to have performed twice at the same event.

“Despite a scuffle between myself and the disc jokeys at the event, who demeaned me and could not listen to my plea, I was given the opportunity of welcoming ‘Baba (Raila Odinga)’ once he arrived. Afterwards, the Azimio la Umoja party leader requested I perform the song again before his speech something that made me super excited,” he recounts.

Having received the invitation to perform from the ODM communications director Phil Etale, a happy Musindi prepared adequately in advance.

However, the Leero hit maker confirms that it was only Elsie Muhanda, the Women Representative in the County, who gave him transport back home.

“Up to date I have not received any other form of appreciation as gratitude for my performance,” he added.

At the rally, Raila Odinga was endorsed by the Luhya elders for presidency at a function organised by the COTU secretary-general, Francis Atwoli.

The function brought together various governors from different counties in Kenya.

Kakamega County’s Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, Kisii Governor James Ongwae, Charity Ngilu (Kitui), Cornel Rasanga (Siaya), Wilber Ottichilo (Vihiga), Sospeter Ojaamong’ (Busia) and Prof Anyang’ Nyongo’ (Kisumu) were in attendance.