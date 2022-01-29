Kahata excited by Police FC move

Francis Kahata has described Kenya Police FC as a team that meets his ambition while opening up on his short stint in Ethiopia.

The Kenya international has signed a one-year deal with the lawmakers following a six-month stint at Sidama Bunna in Ethiopia. Prior to that, he spent two years in Tanzania, at high-flying Simba SC.

“Kenya Police was an ideal destination because they are a very ambitious team. Coming back to Kenya, I want to play for a team with hunger to win games and titles,” he explained.

“I come from Tanzania and Ethiopia. In Tanzania, I won titles and also played for a very ambitious team in Ethiopia. I was settling in over there but then decided to come back home on learning of interest from Police. I come with experience to help the team.”

And in a related development, Police tactician John ‘Bobby’ Ogolla has praised Kahata’s acquisition.

“He is an experienced player who is a great addition to the squad. I know he will get a chance in my team and his presence will be a motivation to the younger players,” said Ogolla.

Kahata has previously turned out for Gor Mahia and Thika United in the Kenyan Premier League, winning five league titles and three Super Cup accolades.

Besides Kahata, Kenya Police have also acquired defender David ‘Messi’ Owino from KCB, long serving Kariobangi Sharks captain Erick Juma, defender Geoffrey Shiveka and Mathare United custodian Job Ochieng’.

In the last transfer window the club also brought in big names including John Mark Makwatta who has since moved on loan to AFC Leopards, Duke Abuya, Clifton Miheso, Musa Mohamed and midfielder Duncan Otieno.

The law enforcers are currently ninth on the log with 21 points from 16 matches with only one game a way for the season to hit the midway mark.