Kagwe clarifies on pubs closing time

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe during a past media briefing at Afya House in Nairobi. PHOTO| DENNIS ONSONGO

The government has reviewed the operating hours of restaurants and entertainment joints in line with the lifting of the dusk-to-dawn curfew by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced on Thursday bars and restaurants will now be closed from 11pm.

“With the removal of the curfew….we are reverting to the closure of bars and restaurants at 11pm or the time allowed by the licensing authorities,” he said.

The move is effective next week, he added.

The CS’s sentiments appeared to contradict those of the National Police Service which had announced that bars will have to close by 7 pm.

Kagwe has also clarified that other Covid-19 protocols including handwashing and sanitization at bars and restaurants will remain in place.

He urged Kenyans to continue following the Ministry’s protocols on safeguarding against coronavirus spread.

“This means that all facilities will still be expected to have hand-washing booths and abide by the sitting capacity,” he said.

This comes as a relief for bar owners who have been pleading with the government to extend their operating hours to enable them to recover from the effects of Covid-19.