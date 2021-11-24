Kabi WaJesus parades his daughter, Abby, on social media

Kabi WaJesus finally decided to introduce his daughter, Abby, to his online lifestyle.

He posted videos and photos of Abby on his Instagram and YouTube channels.

In a post on Instagram, Kabi wrote, “So excited my daughter Abby finally joins our online family.”

And in a four-minute video on YouTube, he wrote, “Adorable and emotional as we welcome Abby WaJesus to the Wajesus family/first date with daddy.”

In the video, the two are seen enjoying a father-daughter moment while on a merry-go-round.

Just this year, Kabi denied siring Abby with a woman who is also his cousin.

“The lady you see in this picture is my cousin, and the baby we took this picture with is called Abby – she is my niece. How can someone say you are the father of your cousin’s child?” he posed back then in a video shared by blogger Edgar Obare.

He, however, owned up that he was the biological father of baby Abby after a paternity test.

Through a statement on his Instagram, Kabi stated that he sired baby Abby in 2013 before he was born again and married to Milly WaJesus.

“I wish to confirm that yesterday paternity results were issued that confirmed that I am the biological father of the child. The results confirm that, in 2013 (which was before I got born again and married), I sired Abby,” read the statement in part.