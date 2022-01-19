KAA urge passengers to arrive early at JKIA

Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has informed travellers using the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to expect longer processing times and passenger queues.

In a statement on Tuesday, the authority asked passengers to arrive three hours early for their international departures so as to facilitate Covid-19 screening.

The long queues are attributed to the increase in travellers and the unavailability of two terminals currently under facelift.

“We kindly request passengers to arrive at the airport at least 3 hours before their scheduled departure times and to take into consideration the extended travel times to the airport due to the ongoing construction of the JKIA- Nairobi Express Way,” KAA said in a statement.

The authority has also told travellers to expect longer processing times and queues at Terminal 1A during peak hours between 8pm and 11pm.

“In order to address this challenge, KAA, in conjunction with various stakeholders, has taken a number of remedial measures. A multi-agency facilitation team comprising among others, KAA, airlines, Port health, Airport Police and Immigration personnel, has been instituted and tasked to respond to issues of passenger facilitation, passenger processing and queue management.”

According to KAA, the situation has further been aggravated by the unavailability of JKIA’s Terminals 1B and 1C currently under refurbishment and are expected to be operational beginning April this year.