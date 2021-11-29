Julie Gichuru showers hubby with love on their 18th anniversary

Julie Gichuru with her husband Anthony Gichuru in the past. PHOTO | COURTESY

Julie Gichuru, the award-wining media personality, has showered praises on her husband Anthony Gichuru as they celebrate their 18th anniversary.

The former TV anchor posted an old photo of the couple on Instagram which she captioned: “18 years of marriage, 22 years of love. Happy Anniversary my simba, the gift of my life is you, our children and our home. Thank you for loving me and making God the center of our home.”

The founder and CEO of Arimus Media has never shied away from declaring her undying love for her husband whom she affectionately calls Simba.

With seasonal posts of him, the veteran media personality constantly declares her love and respect for her man.

Other media personalities and Julie’s fans joined in congratulating the couple on their anniversary.

“Beautiful. Happy Anni to you two!” posted Michelle Ntalami.

“Happy Anniversary to you both!” wrote Terryanne Chebet.

“Beautiful!!! Congratulations to the both of you,” noted Lucia Musau.

“Such a beautiful couple, Happy anniversary to you two. Love wins,” said Miss Mueni.

“When I grow up, I want to be like you two…I and my partner. Happy Anniversary to my role models. Love you,” posted Maggie.6314.

“God grant you many more, happy anniversary to you both!” said Wandwati.

“Happy Anniversary Julie, May God Continue to bless your union,” wrote Shiku Mwaura.

“Waooow happy anniversary mentor,” noted Brendaonim.