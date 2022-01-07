Julie Gichuru celebrates birthday, amid surgery

Celebrated media personality Julie Gichuru has expressed her excitement and satisfaction as she celebrated her 48th birthday.

She shares her birthday with veteran politician Raila Odinga and fellow journalist Jeff Koinange.

Via a lengthy post on social media, the former news anchor expressed her gratitude for navigating through a year despite several challenges in which she emerged victorious.

These include having to undergo surgery together with her hubby in which both are recuparating.

“Marking another year around the sun with gratitude. Woke up to the most melodious quavering of the water thick-knee (birds), took my breath away. They always chirp so beautifully but today was stupendous, felt like nature was handing me a gift,”

she wrote.

Adding: “What a journey the last year has been — filled with blessings and also heartbreak. So much to be thankful for… I had eye surgery and I am recovering well – my vision which was deteriorating fast is so greatly improved I don’t need glasses anymore. My darling Simba also had major surgery and he is doing well too, by the grace of God. We had the opportunity to care for each other through this – what an honor to serve and help each other – to help heal, support, encourage and strengthen each other. So very thankful,” read part of her post.

“And, we have experienced such great loss – deeply cherished loved ones have gone ahead of us. They are resting now. And as they rest, we must live on, knowing we shall be together again. Goodbye 47 – thank you for a year of life. Hello 48. Life is a gift. Each new day is a blessing. Thank you, Lord,” she concluded.

Friends and family, some of whom include media personality Lillian Muli and Influencer and Marini CEO Mitchelle Ntalami, joined in on wishing her a happy birthday.

