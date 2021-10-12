Juacali praises wife on her birthday

Singer Juacali has hailed praises on his wife, Lilly Asigo, on her birthday.

Taking it on his Instagram, the musician, born Paul Julius Nunda, thanked his better half for being the light of the family, representing the family well in public, being a great mother to their kids, and giving him the strength to push on in the music industry.

Additionally, he thanked her for applying makeup on his video shoot and promised to always support her a hundred percent.

He also revealed that Lilly has been the prayer warrior in the family.

Evidently, Lilly has publicized that she fights her battles through prayers.

Coming from a three-day dry fasting period, Lilly noted, “It was not easy and it has never been but that is how I fight my battles.”

Acknowledging his wife’s sacrifices Juacali expressed his heartfelt wish by stating that he was proud of her for always following her dreams.

“This is a very special day for you may you live to blow a thousand candles. Enjoy kabisa!!! Tunakupenda Happy birthday,” he wrote.

Lilly is a self-taught makeup artist and the founder of Asigo Beauty.

The couple has been blessed with three children.

The Ngeli ya Genge hitmaker is the founder of Calif Records and performs his songs in a mixture of Swahili and Sheng in a popular Kenyan style called Genge.

Jua Cali recorded and released his first track Ruka in 2001 and has since received numerous awards in his music career.

On October 4th 2021, JuaCali released his latest jam called Tokema.

This comes a year after his Panda Shuka song.

Lilly, a media personality, has in the past admitted that she has access to her husband’s messages although he doesn’t have access to hers. Earlier before, she had disclosed that she would look at Juacali’s phone to creep on women and also call them but realized she was getting distressed after all.