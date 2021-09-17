Joyce Omondi makes social media comeback

TV journalist Joyce Omondi recently offered to take a break from social media so she could mourn her dad.

She last made an entry on social media on June 9, 2021, where she expressed her feelings following the great loss.

Media personality Janet Mbugua, Keroche Breweries heiress Anerlisa Muigai, and Digital influencer Maureen Waititu are among other public figures who responded to her post and sent their condolences and heartfelt support to Joyce, wife to Citizen TV journalist Wahiga Mwaura during the time of grief.

It’s been 3 months now and the adored gospel artiste has since made her comeback on social media.

She shared a warm message with her fans saying, “I’m standing here only because He made a way” to which her fans and friends responded with much joy and enthusiasm.

“I’m grateful for God’s hand that holds on to me and refuses to let go. I’m grateful for how His love seeks out for me and pulls me out from the thick darkness that is grief. I’m grateful for how His grace patiently waits for me. I’m grateful that His light illuminates his continuous goodness and faithfulness in my life and the many reasons to keep trusting Him. I’m grateful for His strength that has brought me this far, because I know I would never be able to get here on my own. I’m grateful that there is an eternal hope I can cling to, and that is where my Daddy is,” read part of the post.

She also went ahead to appreciate her loved ones and all her fans who have been supportive and caring throughout such trying times.

“Thank you, everyone, for your kind messages, prayers, and for checking in on me. I really appreciate your love and thoughtfulness, and missed you all too. This journey is long and hard, but am learning how bravely face each day at a time, purposing to #choosejoy and declaring that #Godsgotme.”