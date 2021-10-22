Joyce Maina shares body shaming woes

Media personality Joyce Maina has urged her fans to instill self-confidence and self-love in their loved ones while suggesting it is among the ways of combating people who body shame them.

Additionally, the TV presenter has thanked God for her self-esteem noting she’s experienced challenges in the media industry.

“I’d have probably ended my life, or tried to, because of the number of times I’ve been trolled. First I was too skinny, now I have too much cellulite,” she explained on her Instagram page.

Kamene Goro, Chebet Ronoh, Betty Kyalo, Lynda Nyangweso, and DJ Pierra Makenna are but examples of celebrities who have had their own share of body shamming something that weighed them down.

Comments on their body size and weight have taken a toll on them as they previously mentioned. Those injurious unsolicited opinions can damage one’s mental state as noted by them.

Nonetheless, the celebrities have learnt to clap back at all the fans who attempt or body shame them.

Furthermore, they have been calling out on the body shammers saying they feel sorry for them since they could be going through issues but instead of solving them they vent out on people’s body sizes.

Body shaming is the practice of subjecting someone to criticism or mockery for supposed bodily faults or imperfections. These inappropriate and negative comments tend to lie on one’s body shape and size.