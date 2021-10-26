Jowie told doctors he’d been shot by thugs

A doctor has told the court that murder suspect Jowie Irungu walked into the hospital with gunshot wounds and claimed he had been shot by thugs.

Irungu and former girlfriend Jackie Maribe are battling murder charges in relation to the death of businesswoman Monica Kimani.

In his submission before the court, Lawrence Ochieng, a medical doctor, told trial judge Grace Nzioka the accused person sought medical attention at Nairobi West Hospital on September 21, 2018, at 1.35am.

“He came in with a gunshot wound on the left shoulder and reported he sustained those injuries after being assaulted by thugs. The wounds were dressed. He was also given injections for tetanus and painkillers,” the doctor explained.

The doctor adds that results from a computer tomography (CT) scan conducted on Jowie chest showed that he’d suffered internal injuries to the lungs and muscles as well as a fracture on one of the bones of the shoulder.

Later, the police conducted the hospital in a bid to find out the extent of Jowie’s injuries.

“In the interest of conducting further investigations, they (police) requested to be provided with treatment notes in regards to Irungu Kuria, any clothing that could be left within the premises, and any other information that would assist in investigations,” he said.

Hearing continues.