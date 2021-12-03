Journalist, politician, fight over kids custody

A politician has been accused of abducting his own children.

Moses Wanjala Nandalwe, who is eyeing the Sirisia parliamentary seat, is said to have taken off with the children to his rural home in Bungoma.

In a suit filed under a certificate of urgency, Elizabeth Nafula Were has accused Nandalwe of kidnapping the two children in Nairobi.

Through city lawyer Danstan Omari, Were is seeking an order for Nandwale to produce the two children in court.

She is also asking the court to grant her custody of the minors saying one of them is still suckling and is suffering wherever she is now.

Were, a journalist, has also accused Nandwale, whom she concedes is the father of her kids of physically, mentally, and emotionally abusing her during their five-year marriage.”

She says they had been living as man and wife until August 2021 when they parted ways.

She has also accused him of using her phone to log into her Facebook account to post a photo of him and the minors without her knowledge claiming she gave him the kids.

The Facebook post reads; “Good night friends. I gave him his kids. I can’t continue fighting him in court. He has been a good husband. I regret as I was misled into taking wrong decision to quit marriage.”