Kenya Open Golf Limited directors Dr Samson Ndegwa and Kathleen Kihanya receive Sh500,000 sponsorship from MultiChoice Kenya Corporate Affairs Manager Philip Wahome. PHOTO | COURTESY

MultiChoice Kenya on Friday announced a Sh500,000 sponsorship towards the 2018 edition of the Barclays Kenya Open Golf Tournament.

Speaking during the cheque handover ceremony at Muthaiga Golf Club Nairobi, MultiChoice Kenya Corporate Affairs Manager, Philip Wahome said:

“Supporting sports in Kenya is just one way in which they strive to use its influence and resources to play a positive role in the country and help to grow our local talent and sports. MultiChoice is rooting for the first local golf professional to win the prestigious tourney.”

Kenya Open Golf Tournament’s Publicity and Marketing Director, Kathleen Kihanya in appreciation of the support commended the company for their eight year commitment towards the tournament.

“We are glad that MultiChoice has once again renewed its commitment to support the Kenya Open Golf Championship. This goes to reaffirm the company’s commitment to the Kenya Open Golf Championship, and, by extension, the general growth and development of golf in Kenya,” she added.

This year’s edition of the Kenya Open will be held at Muthaiga Golf Club next week from Thursday to Sunday.