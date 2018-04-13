MultiChoice models during the official launch of the 2018 Fifa World Cup viewing experience in Nairobi. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Football fans in Kenya have all the reasons to look forward to the 2018 Fifa World Cup, which kicks off in less than months’ time, thanks to MultiChoice.

This after the pay TV channel launched 2018 Fifa World Cup viewing experience that guarantees their subscribers viewership of all 64 matches live on SuperSport.

MultiChoice has also made a commitment to give its customers an unmatched front-row viewing to the global showpiece through DStv and GOtv.

Speaking during the official launch of their football viewing experience to its stakeholders, MultiChoice Kenya Managing Director Eric Odipo said they will deliver great value to their subscribers with an unmatched viewing experience on TV and mobile devices for the biggest and best moments of the World Cup from Russia.

“MultiChoice’s key priority is to put customers’ needs at the heart of everything we do. We are committed to deliver value through the best football tournament experience on TV to our customers live and in HD glory on SuperSport,” said Odipo.

“We constantly strive to deliver value for money to our customers by offering them a little something extra to their viewing including a wide variety of the best local and international content available from around the world with the 2018 FIFA World Cup being one of them,” he added.

Active DStv subscribers on all packages will watch all 64 games of the World Cup live and in full HD experience on three dedicated SuperSport channels.

Two new DStv pop-up channels: History of Football and SuperSport 14 (SS14) will be dedicated to legacy content, highlights, documentaries, Fifa films, classic matches, warm-up matches and interviews until the World Cup begins on June 14, 2018.

Thereafter, SS14 will be dedicated entirely to the tournament with live match commentary options in Swahili language.

GOtv customers will also experience a complete World Cup experience with all 64 games available to active GOtv Max and GOtv Plus customers, at no extra cost.

A special pop-up channel FIFA (GOtv Channel 36) will carry World Cup legacy content for GOtv Max and Plus customers on between 25 April 2018 and Monday 11 June 2018.

The complete tournament experience will be available on GOtv Max on Select 4 with live games, full highlights, build-ups, interviews, analysis and magazine shows.

GOtv Plus customers will watch the live games and magazine shows on Select 1 and Select 2. All build ups to the tournament will be available on Select 1 and Select 4.

GOtv Value customers will also enjoy a significant number of games while GOtv Lite customers will enjoy a select number of games available on FTA channels.