Jimi Wanjigi police raid, KOT reacts

Raila Odinga at Jimi Wanjigi's house in Muthaiga on October 17, 2017. Seated next to him is former cabinet minister Maina Wanjigi, jimi's father. PHOTO | COURTESY

Raila Odinga at Jimi Wanjigi's house in Muthaiga on October 17, 2017. Seated next to him is former cabinet minister Maina Wanjigi, jimi's father. PHOTO | COURTESY

The raiding of businessman Jimi Wanjigi’s Nairobi offices by people perceived to be state operatives has taken social media into overdrive with some linking his woes to the fallout with Raila Odinga.

Wanjigi, in an interview shared by NTV, says the officers are believed to be from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) unit and are seeking to have him record a statement.

“They were asked whether they can see a lawyer and they said No. They got in, opened the gate and surrounded the compound. They were disguised from head to toe and were carrying assault rifles. They were telling two of my lawyers who had arrived that they wanted me to go to CID to write a statement. We don’t know a statement for what,” he explained.

Wanjigi further pointed to the fact that his premises get raided only during election year.

In 2017 Officers from the Special Crimes Prevention Unit raided his Muthaiga home while searching for the tycoon to record his statement over the seizure of five AK assault rifles and ammunition in one of his homes in Malindi.

A section of Kenyans took to social media to protest the raiding terming it unconstitutional and inhuman.

Lawyer Ahmmednasir Abdullahi condemned the police for the incident and called on the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to follow proper channels when pursuing suspects.

“It’s very obvious that Jimi Wanjigi is being harassed by the police in order to allow Hon Raila to have a free run in the ODM Presidential nominations,” he said.

Mutumao Nkanata said Wanjigi would not have been in this predicament if he had supported the ODM leader.

“Had Jimmy Wanjigi supported project Raila Odinga, he wouldn’t be going through this!,”

Wanjigi has in the recent past consistently attacked Raila Odinga ahead of the presidential nominations in the ODM party. But it is not clear how Odinga, an opposition aligned politician can marshal security operatives to arrest or intimidate Wanjigi.

If Odm party can fight one of their own jimmy wanjigi just for trying to outshine the lazy state project before elections ,what will happen to kenyans in case they accidentally win on August 9? Dictatorship…. pic.twitter.com/3imJHoFPdn — HB Tirkole_63. (@tirkole) January 17, 2022

Faces of the above-the-law Kenyan Anti Terror Police Unit, in a night raid of politician Jimmy Wanjigi's office. pic.twitter.com/K2WocqYgJM — Saddique Shaban (@SaddiqueShaban) January 17, 2022